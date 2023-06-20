Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.16%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,437,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,838,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

