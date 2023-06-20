TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at TCR2 Therapeutics

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 166,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $320,300.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $131,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at $571,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 166,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $320,300.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 305,366 shares of company stock worth $577,108. Corporate insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.