Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.34. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.