Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $1,477.40

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.
Separately, Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Persimmon Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
