Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

