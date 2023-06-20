Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,143 ($27.42).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,190 ($28.02) to GBX 2,300 ($29.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.37) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Halma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,276 ($29.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,870 ($23.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,857.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma Increases Dividend

About Halma

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

