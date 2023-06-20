Head to Head Comparison: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VerifyMe and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.66 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.79 IonQ $11.13 million 175.20 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -26.94

VerifyMe has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50

VerifyMe presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.95%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

VerifyMe beats IonQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

