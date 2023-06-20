Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

EDD opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

