Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $54.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

