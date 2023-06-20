Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Decreases By 5.1%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

