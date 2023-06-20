StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.43 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.81.
About International Tower Hill Mines
