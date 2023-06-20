NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NBY stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.85% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

