Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

APVO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

