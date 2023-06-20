Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %
APVO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
