Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $2.94 on Monday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.20%.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

