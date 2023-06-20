Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Avinger Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.59 on Monday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
