Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.59 on Monday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.