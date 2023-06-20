StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 3.5 %

EML opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eastern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

