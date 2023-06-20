Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.
Shares of SYNH opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
