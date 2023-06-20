Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

