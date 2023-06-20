Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,608 shares of company stock valued at $624,165. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

