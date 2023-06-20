Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 1.8 %
YRD stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.