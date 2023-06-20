Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

YRD stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

