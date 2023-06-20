QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.68 on Monday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

