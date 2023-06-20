QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.68 on Monday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)
