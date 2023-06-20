ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CNET stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.
