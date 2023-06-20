Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.42 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 33,473 shares of company stock worth $400,129 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.