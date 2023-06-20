StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.05 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

