Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $294,409 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

