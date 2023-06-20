Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of AIMBU stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

Get Aimfinity Investment Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMBU. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.