Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

