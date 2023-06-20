AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 25,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,681,000 after purchasing an additional 413,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,803 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

