Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 45,480,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

