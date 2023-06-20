Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Forafric Global Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

