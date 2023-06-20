Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Equities analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

