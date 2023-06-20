Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Decreases By 6.4%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 721,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

