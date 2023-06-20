AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 256,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AC Immune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 54.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Articles

