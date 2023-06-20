InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSPR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Trading Up 16.1 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. Research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.