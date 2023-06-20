Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $39.73

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nevro by 492.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 300,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $901.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,518.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

