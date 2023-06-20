Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

