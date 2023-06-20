Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 576.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.