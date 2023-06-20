Critical Survey: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.60 -$10.98 million ($1.93) -1.70 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.40

Analyst Ratings

Real Good Food has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Real Good Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steakholder Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Real Good Food and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Good Food presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.45%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Real Good Food.

Volatility & Risk

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -9.25% -35.02% -1.60% Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Summary

Real Good Food beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

