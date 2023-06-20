Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $28.13

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.28 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

