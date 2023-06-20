Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $28.13

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Insider Transactions at AZEK
In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AZEK Price Performance
NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.28 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
