Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Head-To-Head Review

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 98.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.99 billion 5.09 $734.70 million N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 8.97 $637.44 million $5.70 27.24

This table compares Sino Land and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sino Land and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 5 7 0 2.27

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $168.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Sino Land.

Risk and Volatility

Sino Land has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 31.92% 11.01% 6.06%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Sino Land on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

(Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, MAA had ownership interest in 101,769 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.