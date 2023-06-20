Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head to Head Analysis

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archon and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 125.36%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Archon.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Archon has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Archon and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $592.21 million 1.16 -$38.63 million ($0.48) -6.50

Archon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -5.03% -23.64% -14.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

