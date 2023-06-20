Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) versus E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Head-To-Head Survey

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Otter Tail pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 19.28% 22.98% 9.42% E.On N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Otter Tail and E.On’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $1.46 billion 2.16 $284.18 million $6.55 11.56 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -48.61

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Otter Tail and E.On, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 1 1 0 0 1.50 E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otter Tail presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Otter Tail’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than E.On.

Summary

Otter Tail beats E.On on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components and extruded raw material stock for the recreational vehicle, lawn and garden, agricultural, construction, and industrial and energy equipment end markets. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses for customers in the horticulture, medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

