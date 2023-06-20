Analyzing Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Upbound Group pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s pays out -108.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Upbound Group and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aaron’s 2 2 1 0 1.80

Volatility & Risk

Aaron’s has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 1.56% 38.35% 8.00% Aaron’s -0.60% 8.18% 3.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and Aaron’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.43 $12.36 million $1.12 28.81 Aaron’s $2.25 billion 0.18 -$5.28 million ($0.46) -28.96

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aaron’s. Aaron’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Aaron’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc., an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and the lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks located within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; lease-to-own and franchised lease-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names; and company-owned stores and e-commerce platform through rentacenter.com. The company was formerly known as Rent-A-Center, Inc. and changed its name to Upbound Group, Inc. in February 2023. Upbound Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

