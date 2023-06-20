Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Financial Comparison

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.72%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

75.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 25.97% 11.52% 1.30% Oak Valley Bancorp 39.13% 24.15% 1.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.60 $140.93 million $4.04 5.77 Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.16 $22.90 million $3.62 7.04

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

