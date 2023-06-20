Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $56.50

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

