Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $1,875.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

