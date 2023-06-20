Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $137.00

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Up 2.1 %

Impinj stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,218 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Rating

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.