Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Down 1.3 %

GES opened at $20.57 on Friday. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.