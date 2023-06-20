Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $153.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

