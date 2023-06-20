Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.