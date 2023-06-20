Halberd (HALB) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 362 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -1,269.70% -2,782.04% -24.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halberd and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.95 Halberd Competitors $132.09 million -$10.77 million 52.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Halberd’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Halberd and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 536 1470 3983 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. Given Halberd’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

